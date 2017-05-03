Award for renovation of run-down Jewellery Quarter pub

Creation of The Pig & Tail breathed new life into the old George and Dragon pub

The renovation of a derelict former Birmingham pub which sat idle for almost two decades has won a conservation award.

The George and Dragon in the Jewellery Quarter reopened last summer as The Pig & Tail after undergoing a wholesale revamp to turn the run-down building into a new bar with apartments above.

Birmingham Civic Society has awarded the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed pub in Albion Street its 2016 Renaissance Award.

The project was led by Birmingham-based property consultant Gurbinder Sandhu and designed by Jewellery Quarter architecture practice The Space Studio.

Birmingham Civic Society said its planning committee, which judges the award, was highly impressed by the renovation and the commitment and vision of those involved.

The citation added: "The building had fallen into a very poor condition and its demolition looked very likely. However, it was brave decision to commit to restoring this building and bring it back into vibrant use.

Sanjeeta Bains Inside The Pig & Tail

"The committee considered the refurbishment to be very successful. The uniqueness and character of the original building has been celebrated and is integral to the building as a whole.

"The fact that it has been retained as a public house is equally commendable and demonstrates that sometimes the original purpose is always the best.

"The development has discretely incorporated apartments to the upper floors, which the committee felt reflected the changing nature of the Jewellery Quarter as a place to live, work and play."

The George and Dragon, which dates back more than 150 years, features in the books of celebrated Birmingham author Kathleen Dayus who was born in 1903 in Hockley and died just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

How George and Dragon used to look

The building has been extended since its original construction, although the last of these was in the early 1920s, and it once also housed a brewery before switching to being solely a pub and the eventual takeover by M&B.

The Pig & Tail is run by the same team behind The Pickled Piglet in Gas Street.

Also shortlisted for the 2016 Renaissance Award were the conversion of the former Assay Office into modern commercial space and the former Gas Retort building which is being used as a new church called St Luke's Gas Street.