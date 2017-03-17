Jewellery Quarter factory site to house 220 new apartments

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

More than 200 new apartments, commercial and retail space and a public square are all to be built on the historic home of a former Jewellery Quarter factory.

New plans have been unveiled for the next phase of the regeneration of Newhall Square which has already welcomed two hotels, a convenience store and office space.

Birmingham-based IM Properties and its residential development arm Spitfire Bespoke Homes are working on the next stage of the regeneration which comprises both new buildings and the renovation of former factories on land off Newhall Street.

The overall project, which will reach up to 11 storeys, will contain 133 one-bedroom and 82 two-bedrooms apartments, six three-bedroom townhouses, residents' clubhouse, public square, four units for shops or commercial uses and space for 61 cars and 83 bikes.

The land earmarked for the development has been vacant for more than a decade and buildings in the new scheme will be named Elkington House, Whitmore House and Wright House as a reference to the site's former use.

Elkington & Co. was established during 1830 and occupied the whole site bounded by Fleet Street, Charlotte Street and Newhall Street, according to the newly submitted plans.

It was here the company developed and patented the first effective electroplating process with the name Wright House chosen as a nod to John Wright who invented it.

Associated Architects CGI of new apartments in Newhall Square as seen from Newhall Street

The factory was built either side of Birmingham and Fazeley Canal and the Whitmore Arm and the factory continued to be developed and expanded with more modern buildings throughout the 20th century.

The works closed in the 1950s and the building became Birmingham Museum of Science and Industry.

A Grade II-listed section of the old works' offices at 144 Newhall Street remains to this day and is known for its distinctive, bright yellow colour.

This portico, plus the old Whitmore Warehouse in the square and the derelict 94 Charlotte Street, will also be used within the new development.

Previous phases of Newhall Square comprise renovated office space and a new Travelodge hotel which were developed during 2008.

A Co-op convenience store opened in late 2015 which was followed by the Staycity apart-hotel a few months later.

Associated Architects How the new apartments will look in Charlotte Street

The Engine House, which is one of the few remaining parts of the former Elkington Works and Science Museum, is now in use as an architectural studio.

Birmingham-based practice Associated Architects has designed this new scheme.

Director Richard Perry said: "Newhall Square will provide the final stage of development for a key site in the Jewellery Quarter Conservation area.

"We have worked closely with IM Properties and Spitfire Bespoke Homes to design a scheme that will offer residents high-quality accommodation with a strong sense of community."