Jewellery Quarter factory set for new life as apartments

CGI of plans for new flats in Great Hampton StreetCGI of plans for new flats in Great Hampton Street

A historic former jewellery factory in Birmingham is set to be redeveloped into almost 160 new flats.

Birmingham City Council is expected to approve plans next week to regenerate the run-down former home of Ashfords in Great Hampton Street.

The scheme was first unveiled last summer and will involve some demolition work and also the renovation and use of the three-storey, Grade II*-listed building at 16-18 Great Hampton Street which was constructed in 1912 and was once home to J Ashford & Son.

The project, to be called Gilder's Yard, was initially going to contain 147 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms but this has since been amended.

Planners are now set to approve a development of 156 apartments, comprising 87 one-bedroom and 69 two-bedroom units, and 28 cycle spaces.

There will also be 10,720 sq ft of commercial floorspace and 47 parking spaces, both of which are slight increases on the original designs last year.

The old Ashfords factory as it looks today with neighbour The Church

The project has been designed by Jewellery Quarter-based BPN Architects on behalf of applicant Blackswan.

The vacant application site fronts onto Great Hampton Street and neighbouring Harford Street and Barr Street and counts popular pubs The Church and The Lord Clifden, Tesco Express and The University of Law among its neighbours.

The former factory was designed by Arthur McKewan - the man behind city's oldest swimming pool, Woodcock Street Baths - and is considered a notable example of the 'Birmingham Arts and Crafts' style of architecture, according to submitted planning documents.

John Ashford started his business in 1842 in Lionel Street as a gilt toy maker.

In 1905, the company was sold by John Ashford Junior to Joseph Aitken and in 1912 it moved into the new factory in Great Hampton Street where it specialised in enamelled work and men's jewellery.

Ashfords, as it was later called, ceased manufacturing in 1980 and sold its manufacturing capacity and stock to silversmiths Joseph Smith & Son before being liquidated in 1984.

The building, which was awarded Grade II* listed status in 1982, was most recently occupied by Frost Electroplating before it moved to a new purpose-building home in Kings Norton in 2014.

Birmingham City Council's planning committee is due to meet next Thursday where officers have recommended the project is approved.