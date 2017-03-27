Designs unveiled for new £4m Digbeth music school

BIMM Birmingham is due to open in Digbeth in October

New images have been revealed showing designs for a £4 million music institute in Birmingham opening later this year.

The British & Irish Modern Music Institute (BIMM) is one of the largest music education specialists in Europe and counts James Bay, Tom Odell and George Ezra among its alumni.

The new venue, which has been designed by Jewellery Quarter-based architecture practice BHP, is in Floodgate Street, Digbeth, and is due to open in October.

Nick Smith, associate director of BHP Design, said: "We are really excited about the development of the BIMM college in Digbeth as it will really set the tone for the redevelopment of the area and will become a real creative hub in the creative centre of Birmingham.

"This is reflected in the designs for the development where we have put students at the heart of it."

Dara Kilkenny is the new executive principal for BIMM Birmingham in addition to holding the same role for BIMM Manchester and BIMM Dublin.

He added: "It made total sense for BIMM to have a college in the UK's fastest growing music city.

"The building development work is progressing to schedule and we can't wait to see it all finished."

BIMM Birmingham will offer degree courses covering various instruments, songwriting, music production and music business.