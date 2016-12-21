How we use Cookies
Jaguar Land Rover plans massive logistics hub in Solihull

Luxury car brand continues investment plans for the West Midlands with new development to supply Solihull factory

JLR in Lode Lane
Jaguar Land Rover has submitted plans to build a new logistics hub on land near to its plant in Solihull.

The site will be used by the car manufacturing giant to receive and store parts to supply to its production facility nearby and the overall scheme will cover 1.04 million square feet.

The proposals include a new road layout at Damson Parkway including a roundabout and a junction controlled by traffic lights.

A cycle lane and footpath would also be provided as well as 1,150-space car park and places for 90 bikes.

The proposed site neighbours Solihull Moors Football Club, Elmdon Park, Old Damson Lane and the A45.

CGI of JLR's new logistics base in Solihull

A design statement supporting the application said: "Jaguar Land Rover is a strong, healthy and vibrant company, well-positioned, strategically and financially, for future growth.

"Delivery of the logistics operations centre would contribute to ensuring that Jaguar Land Rover increases its efficiencies, capabilities and overall business resilience."

The submission of the plans follows a year of major investment across JLR's operations in the West Midlands.

The company announced the creation of 250 jobs across its Special Operations division, which was formed two years ago, as part of a £30 million investment in July and last month confirmed it would split production of the new Land Rover Discovery across its Solihull and Slovakia factories.

