Administrators striving to sell the country estate owned by former Judas Priest star KK Downing say it has attracted interest from international buyers.

FRP Advisory was appointed administrator of four companies last month which collectively own and operate Astbury Hall, near Bridgnorth in south Shropshire.

The firm said it had since received "substantive expressions of interest" in the estate, which carries a £10 million price tag, with bidders now being whittled down to a shortlist of four or five.

It is understood Mr Downing, who was a founding member of the Birmingham heavy metal band, is not on that list at this stage however he is not out of the running to secure a deal.

The 320-acre estate has an 18-hole, 71-par championship golf course, which has been ranked among the best in the UK, and a stately home used for charity and corporate events.

But difficult trading conditions and "unsustainable pressure" on capital saw it collapse into administration since when it has continued to trade with bookings taken.

A statement from FRP Advisory said it had received numerous approaches for the estate from a wide range of potential buyers based in the UK and overseas.

Joint administrator Alastair Massey said: "We have received substantive expressions of interest in the Astbury from around 50 parties, resulting in our evaluation of multiple competing offers for the business and assets.

"Buyer interest has been international and we are currently negotiating with a number of competing parties based in both the UK and overseas.

"The Astbury remains popular and we continue to take new bookings for Astbury Hall and the golf course.

"We shall continue to engage with interested parties in the estate and negotiate with potential new owners as part of our duties to ensure a long-term solution to the business and lands in the interest of creditors.

"The joint administrators will continue to review the ongoing financial position while we remain highly focused on engaging with interested parties."

Astbury Hall is a stately home built during the reign of Henry III in the 13th century but was destroyed by fire in 1889.

The present Astbury Hall was rebuilt in 1891 by the mayor of Bridgnorth Edmund Southwell.