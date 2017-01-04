iHub to launch new hot-desk base in Birmingham

CGI of the new iHub base in Colmore Gate

A company which runs serviced offices and hot-desking facilities is launching its first operation in Birmingham.

Manchester-based iHub is expanding into the city and plans to open a facility in Colmore Gate, in Birmingham's business district, in March.

The hub will have hot-desking, private offices, meeting rooms and communal areas.

Birmingham manager Emma Johnston said: "The new iHub location is perfectly placed for commuters and business owners alike.

"There is still further inward investment into Birmingham city centre to come.

"The area has a great selection of eateries perfect for entertaining, plus an ever-expanding retail district on its doorstep."

It will join a sector of the property market which is growing in popularity as more sole traders and small businesses choose to run their companies without being tied to monthly office rents.