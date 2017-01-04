How we use Cookies
iHub to launch new hot-desk base in Birmingham

Serviced office company is expanding out of Manchester to provide to new office space in Birmingham city centre

CGI of the new iHub base in Colmore Gate
A company which runs serviced offices and hot-desking facilities is launching its first operation in Birmingham.

Manchester-based iHub is expanding into the city and plans to open a facility in Colmore Gate, in Birmingham's business district, in March.

The hub will have hot-desking, private offices, meeting rooms and communal areas.

Birmingham manager Emma Johnston said: "The new iHub location is perfectly placed for commuters and business owners alike.

"There is still further inward investment into Birmingham city centre to come.

"The area has a great selection of eateries perfect for entertaining, plus an ever-expanding retail district on its doorstep."

It will join a sector of the property market which is growing in popularity as more sole traders and small businesses choose to run their companies without being tied to monthly office rents.

