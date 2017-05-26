How we use Cookies
Iconic burger place Original Patty Men to open bar and bakery

The popular burger place in Digbeth is taking over neighbouring railway arches

Original Patty Men
Iconic burger restaurant Original Patty Men is to open a bar and a bakery to make its own bread.

The business began selling street food at Digbeth Dining Club before setting up its permanent location underneath a railway arch in Digbeth in December 2015.

It’s been so successful that diners regularly queue for over an hour for a table as the restaurant only has 33 seats.

The Original Patty Men restaurant on Shaw's Passage in Digbeth opened back in December 2015
OPM on Shaw's Passage - the bar will open to the right of this picture

But from the autumn they should be able to wait in the comfort of the new bar, Patty Men Extra, as the business expands along Shaw’s Passage.

And between the two venues, at the back of the outdoor space, the owners plan to build a bakery so they can make their own burger buns.

OPM will also be open an extra day, from Wednesday to Sunday.

Darron's Fancy at Original Patty Men
Darron's Fancy at Original Patty Men

Owner Tom Maher said: “It’s about time we expanded. We’ve applied for a change of use and a bar licence and hope to open the bar and bakery in October.

“The bar will feature craft beer as well as a small range of cocktails and will serve light snacks like grilled cheese sandwiches and charcuterie boards.

“We want to give people another reason to be down here, and to focus on the growing microbrewing scene in Birmingham.

The Original Patty Men owners Tom Maher and Scott O'Byrne in Shaw's Passage, Digbeth
The Original Patty Men owners Tom Maher and Scott O'Byrne in Shaw's Passage, Digbeth

“The bar will also give people a comfortable place to wait for a table when we’re busy, as we don’t take reservations.

“On Saturdays people can be queuing over the road, but we hope to create a system where you can take number, have a drink next door and we will ping you on your phone when the table is free.

“At the moment the bar is part of the car mechanic’s garage but they are kindly letting us have the lease.

The Original Patty Men restaurant
The Original Patty Men restaurant

“We will still have the outdoor seating area in the space between the bar and the restaurant, but at the back of there we will build, perhaps out of shipping crates, a bakery so we can be almost self-sufficient.”

Tom set up OPM with Scott O’Bryne and built their reputation on deliciously popular burgers which many say are the best in Birmingham. The Birmingham gave it five stars.

Inside the restaurant
Inside the restaurant

They are made with aged beef patties and have names like Cheezy-E for £7 and the Alabama Slammer.

Word reached superstar singer Drake how good they were, as he put in a mass order of burgers after his gig at the Barclaycard Arena in February.

It's also a favourite place to eat for Michelin-starred chef Brad Carter .

OPM is a new entry in the 2017 Hardens Guide as one of the UK’s best restaurants, with reviewers saying they were served “the best burger ever” and “hands down the best place for a burger in Birmingham”.

