HS2 prompts rugby club to plan new home

A rugby club has submitted plans for a new ground as it is being forced to move to make way for the HS2 high-speed rail line.

Old Saltleians Rugby Club is hoping to build a new stadium on a 16-acre site situated off Coleshill Road in Water Orton - a short distance from the its existing ground.

The club is currently based at Watton Lane, which is situated in the centre of what will be an important intersection, known as the Delta Junction, where HS2 will split before travelling north.

The club, known as Old Salts, plays in the Midlands 2 West (North) Division and has been based in Watton Lane since the 1954-55 season.

The proposed relocation of its ground and significant changes to Rugby Football Union guidelines will enable the club to provide new facilities for the players, fans and the local community.

Plans for the new ground include a 9,000 sq ft clubhouse, with a bar and restaurant, men's and women's changing rooms, three full size senior pitches, three junior pitches and a mini pitch, as well as 177 car parking spaces.

Club director Julian Harradence said: "This is the culmination of a lot of hard work since HS2's announcement in 2010 and has not been achieved without the considerable support of the local community, North Warwickshire Borough Council and HS2 itself."

Property consultancy Bruton Knowles is advising Old Salts on the acquisition of the new site.

Ian Mercer, partner and head of development in Birmingham, added: "The search for a suitable site for the club's new ground hasn't been without its challenges.

"The club has a close affiliation with the local community, so it was important for it to remain in Water Orton, which restricted the number of available suitable sites.

"Having identified the preferred site, we worked pro-actively with local landowners to agree suitable terms for the club's relocation."

Work on the new ground is scheduled to begin this year, with completion in 2018.