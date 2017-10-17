The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hotel Chocolat is opening a new store with a café in Birmingham city centre.

The upmarket chocolatier chain has agreed a ten-year lease at an annual rent of £102,500 at 117 New Street.

The unit was previously occupied by sports nutrition store GCN.

Hotel Chocolat was co-founded by entrepreneurs Angus Thirwell and Peter Harris in 1993 and the first store opened in North London in 2004.

Today, there are more than 80 stores across the UK including in the Bullring where the company launched its first outlet in Birmingham in 2007.

It opened a second shop in Grand Central in 2015.

The New Street store, as well as selling a range of chocolates and gifts, will also serve food and drinks in Hotel Chocolat's new Cocoa Bar Café.

Steve Tommy from landlord Hortons' Estate said: "Hotel Chocolat is one of the UK's leading chocolatiers with an established presence in Birmingham.

"The new store on New Street will be a great addition to the retail offer in this part of the city centre, which has been reinvigorated thanks in part to the opening of the new Apple shop and the extension of the Midland Metro."

Mr Harris added: "We are thrilled to be expanding our portfolio with the launch of our first café store in Birmingham.

"Ideally placed in the heart of the city, it promises to offer customers the perfect retreat, serving our signature cocoa-based drinks."

Retail property consultancy Wright Silverwood advised Hortons' Estate.