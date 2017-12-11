Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Real Estate Investors has sold one of its buildings in Birmingham city centre.

The AIM-listed business has sold 24 Bennetts Hill to Dunmore for £4 million, representing a 5.9 per cent net initial yield.

The investment property was acquired by Real Estate Investors in December 2014 for £2.06 million.

It is home to pub The Sun on the Hill and office space above.

Chief executive Paul Bassi said: "We are delighted to complete the sale, having added significant value through asset management.

"We have achieved a record occupancy throughout the portfolio of 95 per cent which will provide the foundation for further dividend growth in line with the company’s stated progressive dividend policy.

"Our market reputation, available capital and banking facilities, will allow the company to capitalise on market opportunities in 2018 and continue to grow our property portfolio."