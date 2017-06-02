How we use Cookies
Historic Birmingham building labelled as the one of the most 'at risk' in the country

  • Updated
  • By

SAVE Britain's Heritage have announced their new list of 'at risk' buildings

The most endangered buildings in Birmingham
The former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital has been labelled 'at risk' in the latest SAVE Britain's Heritage's latest Buildings at Risk Catalogue.

Designed by James and Lister Lea, a prolific local architectural practice best known for their pubs, the Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital opened in 1888 during the height of Birmingham's civic expansion.

The hospital was built in the Queen Anne style and had consulting and waiting rooms for 180 women and 150 men.

There was also an in-patient department with 21 beds and an operating theatre, with medicated baths in the basement.

Former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital
Former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital

The prominent '1881' date at third floor level marks when the hospital was first founded, on a site a few streets away.

It served as a hospital until the early 1980s and, after several years of vacancy, the building was transformed into a bar, imaginatively called 'The Hospital'.

It has been vacant and without a use for several years but its condition appears to be relatively good and the former hospital is now on the market for offers in excess of £1.2 million.

SAVE Britain's Heritage's latest Buildings at Risk Catalogue will be published on June 28, 2017 and features more than 100 decaying buildings from across the country in need of new owners or new uses.

Of these, seven are located in Shropshire, three in the West Midlands, four in Worcestershire, one in Leicestershire and one in Nottinghamshire - a total of 16 in the Midlands.

The neglected buildings include cottages, farms, country houses, mills, pubs, printworks, police stations, a post office, an art deco swimming pool, churches, schools and even a military gatehouse.

Many of them are over-looked historic treasures with huge potential – unique opportunities for historically minded refurbishment and re-use.

Former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital

