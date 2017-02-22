How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Hiscox takes space at revamped Grand offices

Insurance group is the latest firm to sign up to the Imperial & Whitehall suites in Colmore Row

Hiscox Insurance is moving to the revamped Imperial & Whitehall offices

Hiscox Insurance has taken one of the few remaining office suites in the revamped Grand building in Birmingham city centre.

The company has agreed a five-year lease on 2,228 sq ft at a rent of £28 per sq ft with the landlord Hortons' Estate in the Imperial & Whitehall suites.

Hiscox Insurance is relocating from Bennett's Hill, where it employs 20 people and has been based since 2000 when the Birmingham office was launched.

It is the seventh company to move to the offices at the Colmore Row building since they were given a £1.5 million makeover as part of the multi-million pound redevelopment.

They will join Listers Medical Group, Maber Architects and urban design agency Node among other occupiers.

Innovation Birmingham on hunt for backers to continue expansion

Steve Tommy, commercial surveyor with Hortons' Estate, said: "Since the launch, take up of the offices has been swift and we have now let all the larger suites, with just several smaller suites remaining.

"The brisk letting activity is testament to the quality of the office accommodation, which has been sympathetically restored to retain some of the original period features."

Johnson Fellows and Lambert Smith Hampton are instructed as letting agents on Imperial & Whitehall.

Sports store Up & Running also confirmed this week that it was moving from Temple Street to a new home at The Grand.

Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

  1. Manufacturing
    Revealed: First look at new Range Rover
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham on hunt for backers to continue expansion
  3. Commercial Property
    Hiscox takes space at revamped Grand offices
  4. Business
    Former Birmingham Post sports writer dies aged 65
  5. Business News
    New kit partner for Warwickshire CCC

Most Recent

Innovation Birmingham Campus is set to almost double by 2020

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Manufacturing
    Revealed: First look at new Range Rover
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Innovation Birmingham on hunt for backers to continue expansion
  3. Commercial Property
    Hiscox takes space at revamped Grand offices
  4. Health News
    Birmingham Children's Hospital unveils £1m bereavement centre
  5. Business
    Former Birmingham Post sports writer dies aged 65
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor