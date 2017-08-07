Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel has been acquired by real estate investor Henderson Park as part of deal reportedly worth around £500 million.

The venue, which sits next to the National Exhibition Centre in Solihull, is thought to be one of the largest UK hotels outside of London and has been bought alongside the Hilton London Metropole in Edgware Road.

Hilton will continue to operate the two sites on behalf of Henderson Park which is making its debut in the hotel sector after being founded by former Goldman Sachs executive Nick Weber last year.

The Hilton Birmingham Metropole has 790 bedrooms and 33 conference and banqueting rooms capable of holding up to 2,000 delegates.

Mr Weber said: "Through this transaction, we have acquired two of the UK's largest hotels and conference centres and we're thrilled to mark Henderson Park's entry it to the UK hotels market with the purchase of such landmark assets.

"While these latest additions to our portfolio provide us with assets of substantial scale and pre-eminence in prime locations in the UK's top two cities, they also offer a number of opportunities to enhance value through our own asset management."

Jones Day acted for Henderson Park and CBRE acted for the seller Tonstate which acquired the two hotels in 2006 for £417 million.