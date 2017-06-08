How we use Cookies
Healthcare company finds new Solihull home

Abbott takes space at Blythe Valley Park

Blythe Valley Park

Global medical healthcare and research company Abbott is opening a new base in Solihull.

The company has agreed to take 10,000 sq ft of space at Blythe Valley Park off the M42.

Abbott, which recently acquired healthcare company St Jude Medical for around £19 billion, is moving into the 'Elder' building which has undergone an £800,000 refurbishment.

It is the latest deal for the park's owner IM Properties after lettings were struck with Prologis, Rybrook and PFK Cooper Parry.

Harry Goodman, asset manager for IM Properties, said: "We're very happy that Abbott has decided to move some of their operations to Blythe Valley Park.

"Their relocation from Stratford-upon-Avon is a testament to the quality of refurbishment at Elder and the draw of Blythe Valley Park and its great location in Solihull.

"Since acquiring the business park in 2014, we've worked hard to ensure all of the existing buildings meet the high standards of quality, design and specification that IM Properties wishes to be associated with."

MIPIM 2017: How Smallbrook Queensway is set to be transformed

The south-eastern side of Smallbrook Queensway (SBQ), which stretches from the Bullring to Holloway Circus, is set for an exciting future

Solihull

