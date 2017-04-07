How we use Cookies
£70m building inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon planned in Digbeth

  • Updated
  • By

Chinese private equity fund behind plans to build new timber complex inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon

£70m building inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon planned in Digbeth
Ambitious £70 million plans to build new flats inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Babylon have been unveiled.

London practice Architects of Invention has been commissioned by an unnamed Chinese private equity fund to create a curved design which will reach up to 25 storeys at each end before sweeping down to a central point just four storeys high.

The 'Garden Hill' development would be built on land off High Street Bordesley in Digbeth and have around 500 one- and two-bedroom apartments with a network of roof terraces alongside ground floor office space.

The complex would have concrete cores but otherwise be constructed of timber and the practice's principal partner Nikoloz Japaridze said it would be Europe's tallest timber building.

He said: "We will fight to keep the design as it's very simple and very ecological as it's made from timber.

The most endangered buildings in Birmingham
"We hope to lodge a planning application, maybe by October. In general, everyone likes the project, including the client, and we're really excited about pushing it forward.

"It's a big, ambitious project and everyone agrees that it's not very straight forward."

