Halfords to open new store in New Oscott, Sutton Coldfield

  • Updated
  • By

New store to open at Princess Alice Retail Park near Beggars Bush

Halfords are set to open a new Sutton Coldfield store in 2017.
Bike and motoring store Halfords is set to open a new store in Sutton Coldfield.

The new store is expected to open at Princess Alice Retail Park near Beggars Bush.

Plans have been submitted by the retailer to revamp the outside of the store with new signage.

Halfords confirmed to the Sutton Coldfield Observer they expect top open the shop on March 8 in the new year.

The unit will replace the ill-fated Furniture Barn store which opened its doors in May 2014 but then closed in February this year with the loss of 14 jobs.

The now closed Furniture Barn in New Oscott.
The new outlet would be the second Halfords in Sutton Coldfield with the other in the Newhall Walk centre in Sutton town centre.

It is not known how many jobs will be created at the New Oscott store.

