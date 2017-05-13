How we use Cookies
Gusto restaurant and cocktail bar reveals plans to open in Sutton Coldfield

Restaurant chain which opened in the city centre last year is now eyeing up vacant units at new development in Sutton Coldfield

Gusto at the Grand Hotel
Restaurant chain Gusto is planning to open its second venue in Birmingham following its successful début in the city centre last year.

The group is eyeing the Mulberry Walk development, in the Mere Green area of Sutton Coldfield, which is a new collection of shops, cafés and restaurants.

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre and Cornish pasty maker Warrens Bakery both opened there earlier this year while other tenants include Boots, Prezzo, M&S Food and Specsavers.

Gusto's menu includes breads and nibbles, pasta dishes, pizzas, steaks and other meat-based main courses.

Gusto opened in Colmore Row last year
Gusto opened in Colmore Row last year

It is part of the Living Ventures group which also owns brands such as The Alchemist which opened alongside Gusto in the historic Grand building in Colmore Row last year.

Dale Martin Warrens Bakery at Mulberry Walk, looking towards Lichfield Road
Warrens Bakery at Mulberry Walk, looking towards Lichfield Road

The group was also previously behind The Botanist, which opened in Temple Street in 2015, but this arm of the company was sold last summer.

Gusto has applied to Birmingham City Council for a premises licence to open a restaurant in two units at Mulberry Walk and this is currently being considered by the authority.

