Gun Quarter plot to house city's latest apartment project

Up to 250 new flats to rent are set to be built on a run-down plot in the Birmingham's Gun Quarter.

New plans have been unveiled to build an apartment complex on land at the corner of Loveday Street and Summer Lane in the latest PRS (private rented sector) scheme to be proposed in the city.

These types of developments are usually owned and maintained by a single landlord with all accommodation available to rent only.

Xian Developments, which is led by Birmingham-based property developer Simon Linford, is behind the scheme which will include the demolition of existing buildings on the site, currently being used a car park.

Early CGI of how final project could look

Specific details of the project are still being finalised however it is expected to reach up to eight storeys and contain between 200 and 250 apartments with 5,380 sq ft of commercial space for shops, offices, cafés or general business uses.

Documents prepared in support of the project suggest there will be 21 parking spaces for use by residents and non-residents and room for 252 bikes.

Flats will be a mix of sizes, including some three-bedroom units, and there will also be a roof garden with pavilions for communal use by residents.

An outline planning application has been lodged with Birmingham City Council with a full, detailed application due in the coming weeks.

Early CGI shows how internal courtyard could look

Mr Linford said: "Back in 2007, it had consent for a scheme of over 300 student bedrooms but we don't think this site is right for a student building now.

"The site is highly contaminated, having previously been a waste transfer station, so there is therefore a lot of expensive remediation to be done to bring it back into use.

"This is one of a new breed of professionally owned and managed 'Build to Rent' buildings within a short walk of the new office developments at Snow Hill.

How the car park site looks today

"It is being designed to be future proofed with very high sustainability credentials and low energy use."

There is a growing number of PRS schemes being proposed in Birmingham.

Last week, plans for around 1,000 units on the Monaco House site, in Bristol Street, were unveiled by Manchester-based property group MCR while a major mixed-use scheme, containing 432 apartments, 146 serviced apartments and a 126-bed hotel, is to be built on Ludgate Hill Car Park in the Jewellery Quarter.

Elsewhere, the former homer of Silver Blades Ice Rink, in Pershore Street, is being redeveloped to have 334 apartments in an 11-storey block and Camborne Land Investments announced in March it had bought land off the A38 Bristol Street to build 500 new apartments.