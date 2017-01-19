How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central

  • Updated
  • By

The flagship store for Birmingham menswear company Steel and Jelly is among first to close at shopping centre since it opened

Video: Grand Central opens
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Independent clothing store Steel and Jelly has closed its flagship store in Grand Central.

The family business was founded in Birmingham in 2004 as an online retailer and opened its first shop at Grand Central with a lavish opening party in November 2015.

At the time owner Nishil Thakrar said: “We are very excited to have opened in Grand Central. As well as welcoming people from across the region, we’ll be able to reach new customers from all over the country who will be travelling through the new Grand Central station.”

Steel and Jelly
Steel and Jelly

It is believed the company may have struggled to get enough customers through the doors and was making most of its sales online.

It is one of the first retailers to close at Grand Central since its grand opening in September 2015.

Before the sudden closure in late December, Steel and Jelly was advertising 50% off in their winter sales in store.

On a notice outside the shop it states that the fashion line is still available to buy from its website.

Steel and Jelly owner Nish Thakrar with Tapas Revolution chef founder Omar Allibhoy and a fellow guest
Steel and Jelly owner Nish Thakrar with Tapas Revolution chef founder Omar Allibhoy and a fellow guest at the opening party in 2015

Shoe shop Jeff Bains was the first store to close at Grand Central last November but continues to retail at remaining branches at Merry Hill, Wolverhampton, West Bromwich and Walsall.

Long queues outside Wilko in Tamworth as new store opens

Steel and Jelly is a British menswear line “offering everything from formal tailoring to soft casuals and premium accessories”.

The company has not been available for comment.

A spokesman for Grand Central said: “We are continually working to refresh our mix of shops and restaurants to ensure that shoppers can enjoy the very best retail, dining and leisure offer.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Halfords to open new store in New Oscott, Sutton Coldfield

Halfords are set to open a new Sutton Coldfield store in 2017.

New store to open at Princess Alice Retail Park near Beggars Bush

Most Read in Business

New CGI of plans for One Axis Square
  1. Commercial Property
    Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed
  2. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base
  3. Business News
    Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses
  4. Commercial Property
    Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central
  5. Business News
    Qatari investors in talks with Birmingham over Smithfield and Curzon Street developments

Most Recent

Steel and Jelly has closed at Grand Central

Most read on Birmingham Post

This link bridge will go
  1. Regional Affairs
    Brutalist Smallbrook Queensway building approved for demolition
  2. Commercial Property
    Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed
  3. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base
  4. Business News
    Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses
  5. Commercial Property
    Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor