Goodyear Dunlop opens new HQ

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear Dunlop has opened a new office in Solihull.

The firm has moved more than 200 staff to a new base on Birmingham Business Park near the airport in the Trident Court building.

Called GDHQ, it is now housing its sales and marketing teams and a R&D centre for the Dunlop Motorsport division.

Goodyear Dunlop joins a list of global brands including EE, Metro Bank, Fujitsu and Nokia Siemens Networks based at Birmingham Business Park.

Rachel Ridgill, HR director UK and Ireland at Goodyear Dunlop, said: "Birmingham Business Park gave us the opportunity to have our own branded HQ in a self-contained building.

"We are thrilled with our exciting new headquarters and our associates are enjoying the flexibility the new office space provides them."

Property consultancy CBRE advised Goodyear Dunlop on the move while Overbury carried out the office fit out.

Marketing and communications agency Connect worked with the manufacturer on the office design, corporate literature and branded items.