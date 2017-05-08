How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Goodyear Dunlop opens new HQ

Tyre manufacturer launches new office and research centre in Solhull

Goodyear Dunlop's office on Birmingham Business Park
Goodyear Dunlop's office on Birmingham Business Park

Tyre manufacturer Goodyear Dunlop has opened a new office in Solihull.

The firm has moved more than 200 staff to a new base on Birmingham Business Park near the airport in the Trident Court building.

Called GDHQ, it is now housing its sales and marketing teams and a R&D centre for the Dunlop Motorsport division.

Goodyear Dunlop joins a list of global brands including EE, Metro Bank, Fujitsu and Nokia Siemens Networks based at Birmingham Business Park.

Rachel Ridgill, HR director UK and Ireland at Goodyear Dunlop, said: "Birmingham Business Park gave us the opportunity to have our own branded HQ in a self-contained building.

"We are thrilled with our exciting new headquarters and our associates are enjoying the flexibility the new office space provides them."

Property consultancy CBRE advised Goodyear Dunlop on the move while Overbury carried out the office fit out.

Marketing and communications agency Connect worked with the manufacturer on the office design, corporate literature and branded items.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Bruntwood's Valentine wins Office Watch competition

Rob Valentine from Bruntwood (left) has won the 2016 Birmingham Post/CBRE Office Watch competition, with CBRE's Will Ventham

Second time Rob Valentine has taken home the spoils from the annual Birmingham Post/CBRE competition

Related Tags

Organisations
Dunlop
CBRE

Most Read in Business

Goodyear Dunlop's office on Birmingham Business Park
  1. Dunlop
    Goodyear Dunlop opens new HQ
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Fourth apartment block planned in Jewellery Quarter street
  3. Birmingham city centre
    New escape game coming to Birmingham
  4. Commercial Property
    This new eatery looks set to be the swankiest restaurant in Birmingham
  5. Post People
    Annual farming seminar hosted by CLA and MFG Solicitors

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Goodyear Dunlop's office on Birmingham Business Park
  1. Dunlop
    Goodyear Dunlop opens new HQ
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Fourth apartment block planned in Jewellery Quarter street
  3. Birmingham city centre
    New escape game coming to Birmingham
  4. Commercial Property
    This new eatery looks set to be the swankiest restaurant in Birmingham
  5. Regional Affairs
    Andy Street is West Midlands Mayor: This is all you need to know about him
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor