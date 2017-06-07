Furniture brand Neptune coming to Edgbaston

From left: Ralph Minott from Calthorpe Estates, Sarah McDonald and Lucy Stockton from Neptune, and Matt Long from Calthorpe Estates outside the new Neptune store in Edgbaston

A new furniture and interiors store will open this autumn on the Calthorpe Estate in Edgbaston.

Neptune has confirmed it is launching its first West Midlands outlet later this year at 16-18 Harborne Road after plans were first lodged back in January.

The shop will be located in a newly refurbished property next door to Oka, the high-end brand co-founded by David Cameron's mother-in-law which opened there earlier this year.

Established in 1996 and first trading from a farm workshop in Wiltshire, Neptune has grown rapidly since then and increased its total number of aspirational retail outlets to 20 with the addition of Edgbaston.

Head of property at the group Tim Buxton said: "Over the years, Neptune has become well known for occupying distinctive properties that create a home from home experience for customers.

"Calthorpe Estates' sympathetic refurbishment of the Edwardian period building we have selected makes the property the perfect addition to our current portfolio."

The store will cover 7,534 sq ft across three floors, with a studio at the rear showcasing kitchen collections.

Land owner Calthorpe Estates is carrying out a long-running regeneration project called The Village which involves new commercial and residential accommodation and public realm in the area around Greenfield Crescent.

Director of development Ralph Minott said: "Neptune is an important addition and reflects our vision for Edgbaston Village which we launched in 2011.

"It complements the exciting mix of restaurants and bars created over the past two years alongside our high-end retail and services offer that continues to grow.

"By continuing to work closely with Birmingham City Council, we are able to review the mix of outlets, scale and overall balance of Edgbaston Village while making further advancements to the surrounding infrastructure."

Other venues in the area include restaurant chain Boston Tea Party, which is due to open this summer, and pub The Physician which launched last year.