Former Birmingham hospital on market for £1.2m

Old skin hospital built in the 1880s is now on the market and could make a venue for a new bar or restaurant

Former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital
A historic former hospital building in the centre of Birmingham has been put on the market for £1.2 million.

The Grade II former Birmingham and Midland Skin Hospital, in John Bright Street, is housed in a busy street for bar and restaurants and is also a short walk from Grand Central and John Lewis.

The hospital was built in the Queen Anne style and opened in the 1880s when it had consulting and waiting rooms for 180 women and 150 men.

There was also an in-patient department with 21 beds and an operating theatre, with medicated baths in the basement.

Completely vacant for several, It is owned by Birmingham Properties group and is being marketed by commercial property consultancies Lambert Smith Hampton and Wright Silverwood.

Richard Durkin, director at LSH in Birmingham, said: "Opportunities like this don't come along very often and we confidently expect strong demand for the building which is located in one of Birmingham's prime leisure locations.

"It is just a stone's throw from Grand Central, John Lewis and the Mailbox with a wide range of bars and restaurants nearby.

"It offers the buyers the opportunity to create a really attractive bar, restaurant, hotel or alternative leisure use right in the heart of the action."

