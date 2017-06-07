First look at lavish new Broad Street apartment block

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

This is how a new £183 million, 42-storey residential tower in Birmingham's Broad Street will look.

The new CGI (below) has been released by developer Moda Living which is planning to regenerate the site where famous Birmingham nightclub Tramps used to exist.

Moda's plans, first reported 12 months ago, include around 500 apartments to rent only, gym, residents' lounge and a 200-metre roof-top running track with ground floor retail and office space.

The project has grown somewhat since September when Moda Living confirmed it was working with funder Apache Capital Partners as initial estimates suggested the scheme would cost around £145 million, have 450 flats and reach 37 storeys.

First CGI of how the new Moda Living project in Broad Street will look

A full planning application with firm details of the final project will be submitted to Birmingham City Council in due course after an exhibition next week where members of the public will be able to see the proposals in person.

James Blakey, planning director at Moda Living, said: "Because we are a long-term investor and landlord, rather than a private for sale developer, we're focused on far more than just building homes.

"212 Broad Street presents an exciting opportunity to significantly enhance the local environment, offering fantastic new work and leisure space, alongside homes to nurture a genuine long term community that can help support the city's growing workforce."

The old Tramps nightclub in Broad Street

Once completed, Moda Living and Apache Capital Partners will retain ownership of the property and operate it themselves.

The new tower will sit directly opposite the Left Bank scheme which will see almost 400 new apartments built across two towers.

The exhibition is being held at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Brindleyplace, from 3pm to 8pm on June 13 and 14.

Comments on the plans can be made by June 25 to James Blakey via email jrb@modaliving.co.uk.