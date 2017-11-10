Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major refurbishment at a leading Sutton Coldfield department store has been completed this week.

The new look House of Fraser at the Gracechurch Centre opened its doors on Thursday (November 9) after a multi-million pound refit.

The modernisation has seen a full refresh of the store’s interior, a new glass shop front and entrance, as well as the introduction of new premium brands across all departments and the opening of a new Italian Café Bar on the ground floor.

The popular department store, known in the town under its former guise - Beatties, has increased the size of its womenswear, menswear and beauty floors, with new flooring and lighting throughout, as well as exposing windows to allow more natural light in to the store. House of Fraser said: “The new floor layouts create a more effective use of space allowing for even more premium brands to be introduced to Sutton Coldfield.”

Among the changes in store are a brand new childrenswear department on the lower grand floor, Café Botanica on the ground floor which sells prosecco and beer along with a selection of light bites

A ‘significantly transformed’ beauty hall with a new entrance and the exposure of concealed windows and the introduction of new luxury brands, including Molton Brown and Benefit.

New high end brands are on sale at the new womenswear and menswear departments, including Issa London, Michael Kors handbags and Kurt Geiger shoesand Lacoste, Armani, Boss Orange and Boss Green.

The childrenswear collection boasts designer brands such as Barbour, Ralph Lauren, Joules and Howick Junior.

Chris Brain, store manager at House of Fraser Gracechurch, said: “We are extremely proud of how premium our newly refurbished store looks. We have created a department store in which Sutton Coldfield can be proud.



“We’ve listened to our customers and introduced some amazing new brands such as Benefit, Joules, and Hugo Boss. All brands which customers wanted to see in their local department store.

“In addition, we have introduced a new designer children’s department as well as an Italian Café Bar, both of which are proving extremely popular additions to the store. We’re now very much looking forward to sharing our new store with customers over the festive period and for many years to come.”

Angela Henderson, centre manager at The Gracechurch Centre, said: “It’s been wonderful to see the newly refurbished House of Fraser store come to life over the last few weeks and months.

“The significant investment and work that has gone into the refurbishment programme has been outstanding and the results are fabulous.

“The store looks fantastic and we’re excited for shoppers to get inside and explore what’s now available!”