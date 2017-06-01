How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home

MACC Care is planning to build home on the site of the old Hare and Hounds pub in Erdington

CGI of the new MACC Care home in Erdington
CGI of the new MACC Care home in Erdington

A care provider has revealed plans for an £8 million dementia-friendly nursing home in north Birmingham which will create 80 new jobs.

MACC Care has lodged an application with Birmingham City Council to develop an 80-bed care home on the site of the Hare and Hounds public house in Marsh Hill, Erdington.

The provider, which already runs five care facilities for the elderly across the city, said the facility would be the only purpose-built residential home for the elderly and vulnerable within a two-mile radius.

The centre will offer rehabilitation care aimed at allowing recuperating elderly patients to get better more quickly so they can return home.

Director Naz Nathani said: "We are a small, local company that specialises in providing superior, evidence-based care and dementia-friendly accommodation that caters for the elderly and vulnerable and our research has identified the need for a purpose-built facility in Erdington.

Start the search for your new career here today

"We want to work closely with the council, councillors and the local community to assure them about our proposals and to listen to them about their needs."

CGI of the new MACC Care home in Erdington
CGI of the new MACC Care home in Erdington

The new centre will also have a gym specifically designed for the elderly, a library and quiet area with a café, hair salon, cinema and chapel-prayer area.

All of these will also be open to local residents over the age of 65.

Mr Nathani added: "We are acutely aware that local residents want to have replacement facilities open to them, following the closure of the public house, and we have proposed a number of options that we would be happy to discuss with community leaders.

"These will enrich the lives of the local elderly people and enable them to socialise, meet or make friends in safe, modern surroundings, and somewhere that will have a significant positive impact on their well-being."

MACC Living, the organisation's development arm, is also creating six apprenticeship positions during the construction period.

The group also runs Abbey Rose and Priestley Rose care facilities in Erdington.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

University of Birmingham agrees life sciences campus deal

The new life sciences campus will count the QE Hospital among its neighbours

Institute will lead development of a campus in Selly Oak which will conduct research and studies to bring new medical treatments to market

Related Tags

In The News
Invest in Birmingham
Construction
Places
Erdington

Most Read in Business

  1. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  2. Birmingham Chamber of Commerce
    New faces join Birmingham chamber board
  3. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
  4. Colmore Business District
    Jumpstart launches new Birmingham city centre base
  5. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre

Most Recent

CGI of the new MACC Care home in Erdington

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
  3. Birmingham Chamber of Commerce
    New faces join Birmingham chamber board
  4. Colmore Business District
    Jumpstart launches new Birmingham city centre base
  5. Commercial Property
    £275m garden village plan to transform corner of Birmingham city centre
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor