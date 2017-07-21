The video will start in 8 Cancel

A row of shops in Edgbaston is now fully let after owner Calthorpe Estates agreed a trio of new tenancies.

Laghi's Italian Deli, retailer June Peony Bridal Couture and beauty salon Classy and Fabulous have all agreed to take space on the Islington Row parade off Five Ways island.

The deli sells fresh produce sourced directly from Italy and includes a restaurant and takeaway service with wine tasting evenings also planned.

June Peony Bridal Couture is owned by Mandy Lee, who also runs a boutique in Hall Green, while Classy and Fabulous is offering treatments such as facials and hand and body massages.

The new deals follow a refurbishment programme of the shops carried out by Calthorpe Estates.

Sales executive Emma Davenport said: "The quality of the refurbished units and their prominent location close to Five Ways station has attracted excellent independent and specialist businesses.

"These are offering interesting, bespoke services and products that benefit the thriving local community and growing number of visitors."

Martin Herbert, director for letting agency Space which acted on the deals, added: "The momentum for attracting high-quality retailers is gathering pace as Edgbaston Village opens more leisure and retail, benefits from improved car parking and becomes a recognised destination.

"Retail is changing dramatically and shoppers are using more local outlets and enjoying being part of a thriving community.

"It is a bit of a throw-back to the old, traditional shopping where the ambience and customer experience is attracting more shoppers."

The trio join a parade of 12 units already open on Islington Row.