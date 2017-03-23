How we use Cookies
Edgbaston restaurant COMiDA suddenly closed down

  • Updated
  • By

The restaurant moved from its popular Harborne premises to Edgbaston last September

The Comida Restaurant on Highfield Road in Edgbaston.
A popular tapas restaurant in Edgbaston has mysteriously closed down.

COMiDA 21 European restaurant opened in Highfield Road in September 2016 but has suddenly shut its doors.

A message on the eatery’s reservations voicemail has said it is “permanently closed”. The restaurant known as COMiDA@21 moved from former premises in Harborne and was renamed after its new Highfield Road address.

There is no explanation as to why the restaurant has closed down. It's last social media activity was on March 9 when it tweeted its menu saying tables were available after a large party had cancelled.

Comida Restaurant on Highfield Road in Edgbaston.

The original COMiDA tapas kitchen based in a converted terraced house in Gordon Road was famed for its informal atmosphere as well as serving up tapas dishes using fresh quality produce.

Owner and head chef Stewart West along with partner Jade Gomila successfully ran the original restaurant for two years.

Comida Restaurant on Highfield Road in Edgbaston.

But after a permanent planning application had been refused by Birmingham City Council due to noise complaints, they brought in a new business partner Gary Davison and moved to the bigger premises in Highfield Road.

The new address was previously occupied by restaurant Norkskje. The Scandinavian restaurant struggled to attract custom and quietly shut down in early 2016.

Head chef and co-owner Stewart West

COMiDA’s Harborne regulars included Nathan Eades , head chef at Michelin starred Simpsons in Edgbaston.

But the move to the sleek new 80-cover restaurant marked an ambitious departure from the cosy ambiance it was famous for in its former eatery.

At the time of opening in Edgbaston, Jade Gomila said: “In Harborne, we did have diners who came in expecting traditional Spanish tapas but we are more of a modern European restaurant.

“Moving into this beautiful building meant we could really establish our style of cuisine.”

The menu included small plates such as dry cured smoked beef, slow cooked belly pork with hazelnut and apple, salt cold fritters with pesto and pickled onion.

Comida at 4 Gordon Road, Harborne, Birmingham

Previously head chef Stewart worked at The Piccadilly Hotel as well as the nearby Plough and Harrow.

The area in and around Highfield Road is a thriving food and drink area. Other nearby restaurants include tapas restaurant El Borracho de Oro as well gastro pub The Highfield, Michelin starred Simpsons , The Edgbaston cocktail lounge and the recently opened The Physician pub.

The Birmingham Mail has approached COMiDA for comment.

