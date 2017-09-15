Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Development consultancy Pegasus is opening a new office in Birmingham city centre.

The base is due to launch in October and brings the group's network of offices up to 11, joining its only other West Midlands operation in Sutton Coldfield.

The new office will open at 39 Bennetts Hill and support its operations in the West Midlands which Pegasus said had increased by seven per cent over the last financial year.

Managing director Tony Bateman said: "The decision to open an office in central Birmingham will ensure that we can better serve the needs of our clients there and support the growing demand for our services across the region.

"The new office supports our expansion strategy as we continue to grow our business throughout the Midlands."

Pegasus Group was established in 2003 and has grown to become a national consultancy with 240 staff.