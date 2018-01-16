Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Long-awaited plans to regenerate a 44-acre derelict industrial site in the Black Country have taken a major leap forward with the appointment of a developer.

The £60 million regeneration of the Phoenix 10 site, in Darlaston near to juntion ten of the M6, is expected to create up to 1,100 jobs.

A previous development deal fell through five years ago over the huge costs of decontamination of the former James Bridge Copper Works site.

Walsall Council and Homes England have now appointed Henry Boot Developments as its partner for the project.

The site is in the Black Country Enterprise zone and is likely to be attractive to business due to its strong motorway links.

Henry Boot director Vivienne Clements said: "On the back of opening our new Birmingham office, we're delighted to be involved in the transformation of Phoenix 10.

"This is an exeptional opportunity to work with our partners, Walsall Council and Homes England, to bring this former industrial site back to good use and create a new gateway to the Black Country."

Hnery Boot will now begin working with its partners to create a comprehensive scheme masterplan and secure all necessary consents to deliver the project with a view to work commencing on site in early 2019.

The site has the capacity to deliver about 620,000 sq ft of new industrial floor space.

Walsall Council leader and West Midlands Combined Authority housing chief Sean Coughlan said: "After an extensive search for the right partner, we're pleased to welcome Henry Boot Developments on board so that they can now work with us and our partners to take this site to the next stage.

"This is a key strategic industrial site, not only in Walsall but the wider West Midlands, which is crying out to be regenerated.

"Phoenix 10 offers a great opportunity for new businesses to relocate to the region and for existing firms to expand. Supporting businesses to grow and the creation of jobs remains one of our top priorities.

"Phoenix 10 has huge potential and this is a very exciting time for the borough."

Black Country LEP member Tom Westley said: "This site is an important part of the Black Country Enterprise Zone and its redevelopment will support the LEP's aim to provide a pipeline of employment sites to meet existing demand.

"Access to the site will also benefit from the planned £65 million investment in the enhancement of junction ten of the M6."