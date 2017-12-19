Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A developer which recently relocated to Birmingham has appointed two new directors.

Henry Davidson Developments has recruited Graeme Cosgrove and Kevin Foster to the firm which moved to Birmingham city centre from Nottingham during the summer.

Mr Cosgrove has more than 27 years of experience in commercial property across the retail, residential and leisure sectors, having held a number of director roles at companies including Savills, Wilson Bowden City Homes and Simons Group where he was group director of development.

Notable projects he has led include managing delivery of the £13 million Portsmouth Retail Park, the £8 million Trinity Retail Park in Chipping Norton and a £25 million retail park in Kent.

Mr Foster has more than 25 years of experience in commercial property across the retail, residential, hotel and office sectors, most recently at boutique hotel operator Cathedral Hotels.

He has held development director and director roles at a number of companies including Corum Investment Advisers and JLL and worked on the redevelopment of the Bullring shopping centre on behalf of its co-owner Hammerson.

Scott Davidson, managing director of Henry Davidson Development, said: "To welcome two directors of Graeme and Kevin's calibre is a great boost to us at a time when we are establishing ourselves in Birmingham and winning new projects on a regular basis.

"They will reinforce our position as leading developers in retail-led schemes here in the Midlands and right across the country."