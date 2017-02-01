Davenports brewery to open two new Birmingham bars later this year

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A Black Country brewery is planning to open two new craft beer bars in Birmingham later this year.

Davenports will launch the venues, called Dares, in the former Jewellery Quarter police station in the Big Peg building and the old HSBC branch in the centre of Moseley.

Both projects were initially unveiled a year ago and had been due to open during 2016 but were hit by delays during the planning process.

The venues form part of a series of new bar launches planned by Davenports and follow on from the recent reopening of the City Tavern, near Five Ways Island, now called The Bulls Head.

In addition to a bar and restaurant, the Moseley venue in Alcester Road will also have a 10-bedroom hotel.

Davenports marketing director Simon Key said: "We are soon to be opening brand new venues in the Jewellery Quarter and Moseley.

"These have been delayed due to issues with licensing and planning but we have now exchanged on both venues.

"The Jewellery Quarter bar will be opening in late spring or summer and Moseley in late summer or autumn.

The old Jewellery Quarter police station is being transformed into a Dares bar

"These delays gave us the impetus to bring forward The Bulls Head refurbishment as we could not wait any longer to bring back an iconic name to the city."

Davenports was founded in 1829 in the Balsall Heath area of Birmingham.

The Dares brand of real ale was established in the 1920s and was was recently resurrected as the interest in craft beers continues to grow.

Last year, real ale bars The Pig & Tail and 1000 trades opened in the Jewellery Quarter close to the where the new Dares café will be housed.

And Moseley has also seen a surge of activity from leisure operators with Pizza Express and Prezzo opening there last year and Indian street food venue Zindiya coming soon.