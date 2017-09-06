Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Contractor Colmore Tang Construction is creating 45 new jobs by expanded its operations with the launch of two new divisions.

The company, which has focussed on redevelopment and new-build projects of apartments and commercial properties, is now turning its attention to housebuilding and office fit outs and interiors.

The enlarged group will be headed up by chief executive Andy Robinson with Neil Walters continuing as managing director of Colmore Tang Construction.

Neil Martin, finance director at Colmore Tang Construction, will now take the role of group chief finance officer.

Colmore Tang was launched in 2014 for a one-off build of the Park Regis Hotel in Broad Street but has since completed more than 1,000 residential units with a further 3,000 in the pipeline.

Its other projects include the conversion of the old Harrison Drape factory in Digbeth into flats, now called Fabrick Square, the regeneration of the Swan Kettleworks factory in the Jewellery Quarter and new-build apartments in Ridley Street among others.

Mr Robinson said: "Three years of rapid growth, building a team and delivering quality projects has helped us to identify some transferable skill sets that can be used to fill gaps in the market, where competitors either lack capacity or have a reluctance to deal with project sizes that would be ideal for us.

"The new companies, the new group, and my role as chief executive have been created to make sure we are able to concentrate on each specialism without detracting from the success we have built so far within the construction business.

"We have a very healthy pipeline of projects and, with the team, skills and network of loyal local subcontractors and suppliers we have built up over the last three years, now is the right time to diversify and take advantage of the opportunities there are within the market.

"A number of new roles will be created and we expect to be recruiting key people in the very near future."