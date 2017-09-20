Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Black Country construction group Shaylor has appointed its first female director.

Lana Shaylor, who is the daughter of the group's late chairman and founder Fred Shaylor, is the Aldridge-based firm's new business development director.

Ms Shaylor joined the company, which launched in 1969, five years ago as business development executive, playing a key role in the development of the group's presence in London and the South East.

Her previous roles include working for former London mayor Boris Johnson and recruitment company Denza International.

She will be responsible for the company's business development and proposals team, working alongside head of frameworks Ken Rawe and head of business generation Richard Sapcote.

Ms Shaylor said: "It has been fantastic to develop professionally over my time with Shaylor Group and I'm thrilled to have been appointed to such an executive role within the company.

"We've been on a period of growth for the past five years and we hope to continue growing sustainably over the years to come.

"It's a huge accolade to join the board of directors and I am proud to be a part of a company that encourages and promotes a strong female workforce."