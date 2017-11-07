Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Moseley wine bar has been put up for sale just over a year after it first opened.

Cheval Blanc in Alcester Road is currently on offer for a £90,000 deal for the leasehold site.

The business was created by local entrepreneur Keith Marsden , who also runs the Dark Horse next door as well as the award-winning Prince of Wales pub nearby.

He is now planning to use the concept at a larger but as yet unidentified site in the city centre.

Mr Marsden said: “The Cheval only has 40 covers and I think it’s a bit small for us so I’m looking at a bigger site in the city which I think has really come on in the last two or three years.

(Image: Nick Wilkinson)

“Some of the newcomers are not particularly to my taste, but the city is now a more credible alternative to what it was like two or three years ago.

“I think Moseley is still a good place to be and that the Cheval is a good buy with a 15-year lease for £90,000 – it is in a prominent location and has been fitted out to a very high standard.

“Anyone coming in wouldn’t have to do wine, it could be something else.

(Image: Nick Wilkinson)

“It could be really good for food and (selling) could be a fast turnaround.”

The Cheval is typically run by a staff of three who will be absorbed into the Humble Pub Company group’s other sites.

Its central feature is an underground spiral-shaped cellar for wine bottles, which cost £30,000 to create.

When the Cheval opened in July, 2016 with the promise of offering bottles of wine for up to £1,000, Mr Marsden said: “We decided that it would be nice to give Moseley something more upmarket.

“The Dark Horse is quite loud so it’s good for parties.

“The Cheval Blanc will be more intimate, ideal for couples who want some really nice food and somewhere that’s a little bit different.”

Earlier in 2016 Mr Marsden took on the British Oak in Stirchley and has consolidated his businesses under the Humble Pub banner.

He has been an ardent campaigner against major brands moving into Moseley.

(Image: Graham Young)

Reflecting on the arrival of Prezzo , Pizza Express , Costa Coffee and more recently an M&S Foodhall into the village, he said: “Not all of them are doing well.

“At one of them I never see more than one table occupied, but independent coffee shops are still doing well.

“I don’t think it’s down to them having done anything, it’s just that the people of Moseley really do love the independent vibe .

“On any given day you can see a few people in Costa but Lewis’s will be absolutely packed.”

(Image: Graham Young)

Asked about September’s opening of the M&S Foodhall off St Mary’s Row, Mr Marsden added: “I think you have to be pragmatic about these things, not dogmatic.

“They have created a nice store and perhaps Sainsbury’s and the Co-op will struggle a bit now.”

Fleurets is handling the sale of the Cheval Blanc.