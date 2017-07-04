Cinema chain to expand with new Birmingham launch

CGI of the new cinema and leisure complex in Longbridge

A nine-screen cinema, gym and restaurants are to be built in a new £20 million development in Birmingham.

Cinema chain The Light, which runs seven UK venues including one in Walsall, has been lined up for the new leisure complex in Longbridge which will also include a fitness venue run by budget group The Gym which will overlook the new three-acre Austin Park.

A further six restaurant units will be housed in the two-storey complex and, although no occupiers are named in the newly submitted planning application, they are expected to attract "family restaurant chains".

The leisure complex is expected to create up to 144 full-time jobs and forms the next stage of the £1 billion regeneration of 468 acres of land in Longbridge by development specialist St Modwen following the collapse of MG Rover in 2005.

Work is expected to start in November and be completed in early 2019.

Chris Newsome, development director at St Modwen, said: "This latest phase of development represents a significant part of the ongoing regeneration of Longbridge and underlines our ongoing commitment to this vibrant area of regional economic importance.

"This latest phase of the regeneration masterplan will deliver superb leisure facilities to local people and visitors, in addition to environmental enhancements and job opportunities.

St Modwen Aerial CGI shows how the new cinema will look alongside its neighbours

"The commitment of The Light and The Gym Group to the latest scheme underlines commercial and public confidence in the long-term future of Longbridge."

Previous phases of the regeneration included a new Bournville College, Sainsbury's, housing estates, Longbridge Technology Park, Premier Inn hotel and the Midlands' largest Marks & Spencer which will be directly opposite the new cinema.

Upcoming projects include a new home for medical staff who treat injured service personnel at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham and are currently housed in multiple sites around Birmingham.

A new head office building called One Park Square, which is aimed at attracting a major corporate occupier, is also on the way.