A district of Birmingham already ripe with residential developments is set to welcome hundreds more new apartments in a complex reaching up to 25 storeys.

Chinese investors behind the development of 77 apartments in Legge Lane, in the Jewellery Quarter, have unveiled new plans to build more than 500 apartments on the site of a car dealership in Digbeth.

Prosperous Global China Capital wants to demolish the Renault site at 75-80 High Street and replace it with a new residential block containing 263 one-bedroom, 252 two-bedroom and two three-bedrooms apartments.

There would also be ground floor commercial units, parking for 153 cars and enough secure bike space for all residents with the possibility of having a repair workshop on site also being considered.

The development, to be called 'Lunar Rise' in a nod to the city's historic Lunar Society, would be a mixture of heights, ranging from six to 25 storeys with the tallest part sitting on the corner High Street and Clyde Street.

Renault is due to vacant the site by the end of 2017 and construction is expected to start in early 2018, subject to planning consent.

The project would join a growing list of residential developments in the Digbeth area including the former Harrison Drape factory, Connaught Square and the old Westminster Works industrial site among others.

Architecture practice Corstorphine + Wright has designed the scheme.