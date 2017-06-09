This £20million shopping and restaurant complex will open this summer

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A £20 million scheme to reinvent a Midland shopping and dining destination is set to open this summer.

The project will create seven new restaurants overlooking a new public square in front of Worcester cathedral together with remodelled shop units and a gym.

Transforming the old Cathedral Plaza shopping centre, the development will be renamed as Cathedral Square to reflect the open area for events and al fresco dining.

It will feature big name brands and eateries like Ask Italian, All Bar One, Byron Hamburgers, Cosy Club, Miller and Carter, Yo Sushi!, Kung Fu, Starbucks and Wilko.

CGI of how Cathedral Square in Worcester will look

The 220,000 sq ft redevelopment project is a joint venture between Salmon Harvester Opportunity Fund (SHOF), Worcester City Council and Worcestershire County Council.

More than 95 per cent of the units are already let, including a Fitness4Less gym, and the majority of brands are coming to Worcester for the first time.

It is expected to create lots of new job opportunities too.

CGI of how Cathedral Square in Worcester will look

Matthew Meaden of SHOF said: “This redevelopment brings 10,000 sq m of floor space back into use, redefines the retail and leisure pitch in Worcester and brings much needed regeneration to this part of the city centre.”

This is the latest in a string of planned shopping developments for the Midlands including Bicester-style outlet village Mill Green in Cannock and City Centre South in Coventry, which is a huge scheme proposing restaurants, a cinema and bowling alley, a hotel and big brand shops.

And there's also Mulberry Walk in Mere Green which has recently opened and is full of new eateries.

When will Cathedral Square open and what’s happening on the opening day?

There will be a grand opening event on July 29.

Celebrity chef Lesley Waters will be doing live cookery demos and there will be cocktail making master classes with All Bar One.

Throughout the day there will be live entertainment and children’s workshops plus an outdoor screening of Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone via Salvage Cinema.

What shops will be at Cathedral Square?

Topshop

Topman

Next

H&M

White Stuff

DW Sports

Hotel Chocolat

Games Workshop

CEX

Fragrance House

Roman Originals

Worcester Cycle

London Camera Exchange

Creative Hands sewing machine shop

Wilko

What cafes and restaurants will be at Cathedral Square?

Yo Sushi!

Cosy Club

Ask Italian

All Bar One

Graham Young Yo! Sushi To Go

Byron Hamburgers

Miller and Carter

Kung Fu

Starbucks

Coffee #1

Pizza Express

Work on Cathedral Square in Worcester in May

What else is at Cathedral Square?

There will also be a Fitness4Less gym, a Travelodge and a Knight Frank estate agents plus a hair salon Inspirational Hairdressing and solicitors Harrison Clark Rickerbys.

Where is Cathedral Square?

The address for the new look shopping destination is College Street, Worcester, WR1 2LU.

There is an NCP car park.

