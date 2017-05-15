Birmingham cocktail bar The Edgbaston unveils plans for hotel expansion

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Boutique hotel and cocktail lounge The Edgbaston is planning to expand - more than doubling the size of its hotel.

The bar in Highfield Road opened in 2014 with three cocktail bars and six bedrooms.

The Calthorpe Estate has now unveiled new plans to convert vacant office space next door to The Edgbaston to create 14 additional bedrooms in the Grade II-listed building.

A report accompanying the new planning application says these additional bedrooms "are considered essential" to maintain The Edgbaston as a commercially viable business.

The venue - famous for it's amazing cocktails - is listed as being among the best places to stay in Birmingham, according to reviews on TripAdvisor.

The site at 16 Highfield Road was originally built between 1840 and 1850 but has fallen into a poor condition in need of significant investment, according the application.

The venue sits close to The High Field, a bar and restaurant with 12 hotel rooms which opened in 2014, while other leisure venues in the vicinity include Michelin-starred restaurant Simpsons and The Physician which opened last year.

Calthorpe Estates is carrying out a wider regeneration of its historic holding in Edgbaston in a project called The Village.

It will see the creation of new homes, shops, bars and restaurants in the area around Greenfield Crescent.