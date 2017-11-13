Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of industrial buildings in Solihull have been sold for £3.2 million.

PW Investments has offloaded the buildings on Birmingham Business Park to construction contractor John Sisk & Sons and recruitment advisory firm CAPP & Co.

The deal comprises the 8,826 sq ft 2410 Regents Court, bought by John Sisk, while CAPP & Co purchased 2230 and 2235 Regent's Court which together total 8,154 sq ft.

PW Investments was represented by property consultancy Savills in the deal.

Associate director Jonathan Ottewell said: "We are pleased with the strong sale prices achieved for these properties.

"That they have been purchased by owner occupiers underlines the market's need for smaller, cost-effective and self-contained properties.

"Both occupiers are looking to invest in the long-term future of their respective businesses and, given the increase in headline rents over the past couple of years, buying made more financial sense."

David Penn, partner at Bromwich Hardy which acted for CAPP & Co, adds: "Our client was seeking to expand and improve the working environment provided for their staff.

"Having extended the search beyond Coventry, where the business started, Regents Court provided the space they needed and allowed them to add value in the short term."