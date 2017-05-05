These independent shops are opening in the Bullring

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

A drinks firm which makes alcohol from sweet potatoes and an organic skincare company are among the independent stores moving into the Bullring.

The centre, synonymous with big name high street brands, is being used as a launchpad for a new project to showcase independent retailers.

Called Up Market, it sees independent businesses set up home in the Upper East Mall for a minimum of eight weeks to enable them to benefit from the much greater footfall of the Bullring.

Those already signed up are The Sweet Potato Spirit Co. which makes a range of alcoholic drinks from sweet potatoes, organic skincare company Zero Skin and Bug which sells silver jewellery.

Also taking part are accessories brand

, strawberry grower The Strawberry Stop and renowned Birmingham macaroon company Miss Macaroon which last year launched in the Great Western Arcade in Colmore Row.

The stores will count retailers such as Whistles, All Saints and Swarovski among their near neighbours in the Bullring.

Bullring will welcome new independents

Bullring owner Hammerson is running the project in conjunction with Appear Here, the property firm which specialises in short-term lettings for vacant retail space and counts Nike, Coca-Cola and rapper Kanye West among its clients.

It is expected to last for three years with Appear Here curating the space on behalf of Hammerson.

Hammerson also owns Grand Central, which has seen several independent retailers close their stores since the centre opened in 2015.

Iain Mitchell, UK commercial director at Hammerson, said: "We are delighted to announce the launch of Up Market at Bullring, one of the UK's most iconic retail destinations.

"Rotating the mix of emerging independents will also ensure that our portfolio of leading retail destinations continue to offer personalised experiences, enhancing the customer offer."

Up Market is also taking place in Brent Cross in London, Cabot Circus in Bristol and Victoria Quarter in Leeds.