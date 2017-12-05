Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was the place where they could have filmed the interior scenes for Clint Eastwood’s Escape from Alcatraz movie and nobody would have noticed any difference.

Fletchers Walk was the shopping centre walkway with the capacity to raise the hairs on the back of your neck even in the middle of the day – especially as it even became home to a gun shop called the Birmingham Armoury.

But today, one of the city’s last Brutalist relics of the 1970s, is no more.

The former link from New Street / Paradise Street has now been reduced to rubble by demolition teams working on the £700 million redevelopment of Paradise

All that remains is a pile of rubble ­– with a yellow DSM demolition digger sitting on top of it like a big cat that has got the cream.

(Image: Graham Young)

Until it was closed in the late autumn of 2015, Fletchers Walk was home to various shops over the years including restaurants like Casa Paco, a vegetarian cafe, and the Body Garden Tattoo parlour.

It was also a way into the Birmingham Conservatoire / Adrian Boult Hall above – hardly the kind of setting to inspire the next generation of musicans and composers.

Because the only other pedestrian route from Victoria Square to Centenary Square was through Paradise Forum at the heart of the old Central Library, Fletchers Walk was a well-used link.

(Image: Graham Young)

But it rarely felt particularly safe because you wondered why anybody else would be down there with you.

It wasn’t underground, but with the back end of Birmingham Conservatoire weighing down from above it might as well have been just another city subway.

(Image: Graham Young)

Once Paradise Forum was about to be closed and the demolition of Central Library began two years ago, Fletchers Walk was given a new lease of life.

The shops were cleared out and the space enlarged.

The walls were lined with glossy boards promoting how the £700 million Paradise redevelopment scheme would be ‘History in the making’.

(Image: Graham Young)

Any remaining walls and pillars not being used to advertise Brum’s bright new future, were painted white and better lighting was installed.

For the first time, Fletchers Walk felt safer – but not safe.

Once the Central Library site was closed off, some of the street people who used to sleep there moved into Fletchers Walk.

(Image: Graham Young)

Then tragedy struck.

In April, 2017, Damien Deenan died after smoking a synthetic high known as a black mamba, a Class B controlled drug.

Fletchers Walk was then adorned with floral tributes, stones, candles and a rosary necklace in memory of a man who had been known to volunteers at Helping the Homeless in Birmingham.

Two others were left seriously ill, victims of a society that was once content to send its pedestrians into underground tubes across the city to the point that they would be in fear of their own shadows.

(Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)

During November and December 2015 and 2016, Fletchers Walk was used like never before.

By sheer necessity, rather than choice, it had become main link from the Birmingham German Market in Victoria Square through to Centenary Square’s then home to the Christmas Craft Market (cancelled this year because of the £10 million remodelling of the square) and Ice Skate Birmingham’s rink and big wheel (relocated to Eastside Green off Park Street this year).

(Image: Graham Young)

First-time visitors would often walk through Fletchers Walk and then turn right along the side of Chamberlain House (1985-87) above, only to then struggle up the steps to Centenary Bridge en rote to Centenary Square. Not idea for those with prams or the elderly.

The easier route was to continue through the subterranean ‘Easy Row’ walkway beneath the A38 Queensway and to walk up a sloping path next to Alpha Tower to reach the former Municipal Bank on the opposite side of Broad Street to Centenary Square.

(Image: Graham Young)

Whichever route you chose it wasn’t that easy or obvious so we made a video about it.

In mid-November 2017, a new walkway called Centenary Way was opened , which finally reconnected the just off Victoria Square entrance for the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery to Centenary Square.

(Image: Graham Young)

The next part of the demolition will be to knock down the remaining block of the Birmingham Conservatoire offices.

But with the Paradise redevelopment project expecting to take a decade to fully complete from start to finish, it will be some years yet before the city centre has been put fully back together again.

Shops that used to be housed in Fletchers Walk

(Image: Marc Daniels)

The shopping centre was a chillingly-ugly by-product of the 1960-71 construction of Sir Herbert Manzoni’s inner ring road system and Brutalist city architect John Madin’s Paradise Circus masterplan from 1965 – which saw the

officially opened on January 12 1974 by The Right Hon Harold Wilson MP, two months before he became Prime Minister again.

Shops in its later years included Spectrum arts supplies, games and puzzles store Wayland’s Forge and City Dry Cleaners.

(Image: Steve Murphy)

There was also Theo’s Salon / International Hair, Newsflow, Travel Club Elite and the stytlish Body Garden Tattoo parlour which is now on Sheepcote Street.

Catering establishments included Zagora Restaurant, Chez Amis, French Mustards and Festival.

(Image: Iain Findlay)

Reviewing the walkway on Yelp.co.uk in 2012, Stanley W wrote: “I feel bad for any store that is in Fletchers Walk. It’s like a prison for shops, with it’s dark dank walkway, almost impossible to find or get into.

“In the years I have visited Fletchers Walk I have witnessed various crimes from harmless graffiti (quite nice too) to things George Michael might get arrested for (back when the public toilets were there).

(Image: Iain Findlay)

“Oh, and I was flashed once too. I was baffled more than anything.”

Adrienne F added: “Fletcher’s Walk is SO dark and dingy, I find myself scurrying through even in the middle of the day as it has an air of ‘crime drama’ about it.”