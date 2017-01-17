How we use Cookies
Bruton Knowles grows Midlands footprint

Property consultancy launches another office in the region to work in collaboration with its team in Birmingham

From left: Ian Pitt, Lance Turner and Patrick Downes, managing partner of Bruton Knowles, outside the consultancy's office in Worcester
From left: Ian Pitt, Lance Turner and Patrick Downes, managing partner of Bruton Knowles, outside the consultancy's new office in Worcester

Property consultancy Bruton Knowles has expanded its presence in the Midlands by opening a new office.

The firm, which has offices in Birmingham, Nottingham and Gloucester, as well as ten other offices around the UK, has appointed chartered surveyor Lance Turner as an associate to head up the new operation in Worcester.

Mr Turner has 35 years of experience in the commercial property industry, both as a developer and property consultant.

He joins Bruton Knowles from Harris Lamb, where he worked for 18 years, prior to which he set up the commercial department at Timothy Lea & Griffiths in Evesham and held roles with GVA in Birmingham and Strutt & Parker in Canterbury.

Ian Pitt, partner and head of Bruton Knowles’ Birmingham office, said: "When it comes to commercial property, Lance is 'Mr Worcester'.

"His market knowledge, network of contacts and agency experience will be a major benefit to the firm as we look to grow the business in the city.

"For the Birmingham office, this is an opportunity to have a greater agency and development presence in Worcester while strengthening our multi-disciplinary services with the new business opportunities that this will create."

Mr Turner added: "With the anticipated expansion of Worcester and the proposed new commercial developments, this is the ideal time for Bruton Knowles to open a new office to serve the city and wider Worcestershire county."

