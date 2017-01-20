How we use Cookies
Brotherly hire for Naismiths in Birmingham

Commercial property consultancy expands team in the city with appointment of pair of brothers

Adrian Aston (left) and project services director Mark Bevan, from Naismiths
Commercial property consultancy Naismiths has recruited a pair of brothers to its Birmingham office.

Adrian and Michael Aston bring more than 70 years of combined experience in the sector.

They will be responsible for leading on expert witness, dispute resolution, mediation, quantum and forensic analysis, delay analysis and evaluation services.

They will also provide advice on procurement and contract and commercial arrangement.

Their appointment follows the recruitment of project services director Mark Bevan last year.

Adrian said: "I look forward to playing a key role in the development of the business in what I'm sure will be a very successful future."

Key projects Adrian has worked on include the £24 million refurbishment of 125 Colmore Row in Birmingham, the £90 million development of Gillingham Business Park and a £4 million budget hotel at Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

Naismiths director Marcus Higgins said: "Naismiths is expanding its team to facilitate an exceptional period of growth and several large instructions over the past three months.

"We're delighted to welcome Adrian and Michael to the fold.

"Their combined wealth of expertise will prove pivotal to the development of the company and we are very much looking forward to working with them."

