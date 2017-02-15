How we use Cookies
Brindleyplace properties sold in £260m deal

Part of the HSBC group acquires a portfolio of six buildings on estate off Broad Street

Pic: Argent Brindleyplace
Six buildings on Brindleyplace have been sold

Six buildings on Birmingham's Brindleyplace estate have been bought by part of HSBC for in excess of £260 million.

US property group Hines has sold the group to HSBC Alternative Investments after placing them on the market in autumn 2015.

The buildings comprise 500,000 sq ft of mixed use space and the sale follows the collapse of a deal to Middle East investors a year ago.

Hines UK, which acquired part of the estate off Broad Street for £190 million with Moorfield in 2010, will be retained as asset manager.

Raj Rajput, managing director of Hines UK, said: "We are proud to have managed Brindleyplace over the last seven years.

"It continues to be one of the most desirable office locations in Birmingham."

The overall estate covers 17 acres and comprises a mix of office and leisure buildings including several bars and restaurants, totalling more than one million square feet.

Property consultancies CBRE and Colliers advised Hines.

New Birmingham property developments

New name for Birmingham offices in £13m revamp

New reception area in Platform 21

City centre office block has been rebranded as fresh set of images show how renovated building will look

