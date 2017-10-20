Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An office block on Birmingham's Brindleyplace estate is to undergo a £4 million renovation programme.

Nine Brindleyplace, in Oozells Square, is home to Free Radio, Unity Trust Bank and recruitment agency Odgers Berndtson.

The project will include renovation work for both the interior and exterior.

The main entrance will be re-clad and feature new signs and exterior lighting while the reception will be fully refurbished and have new furniture installed.

A first floor courtyard, accessed directly from Oozells Square, will be enhanced to create a space for tenants and a private roof terrace will be developed for occupiers of the fourth floor space.

The estate is asset managed by Hines UK on behalf of owner clients of HSBC Alternative Investments which acquired a portfolio of buildings earlier this year.

Raj Rajput, managing director of asset management with Hines UK, said: "When it was first launched to the market, Brindleyplace represented a sea change in thinking in terms of urban design and has become the benchmark for excellence.

"Evolution has been the key to success in the development of Brindleyplace over the last 20 years and our aim is to continue evolving the scheme and how it fits into and meets the requirements of modern occupiers."

The refurbishment works will begin shortly and are due to be completed by the first quarter of 2018.