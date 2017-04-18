How we use Cookies
Bouygues UK to lead £10m Centenary Square revamp

  • Updated
  • By

Construction group appointed to trio of projects in the city including revamp of public square outside library

Graeme Massie Architects
Bouygues UK will lead the revamp of Centenary Square

Construction group Bouygues UK has been appointed to a trio of projects in Birmingham.

The company is leading the £10 million facelift of Centenary Square outside the Library of Birmingham which starts this month and will see water features and 43 25-metre lighting columns added.

Bouygues UK has also been awarded a £5.5 million contract by the University of Birmingham to refurbish its current facilities at 52 Pritchatts Road to provide teaching space for the psychology and brain dependency unit.

Finally, Birmingham City Council has engaged Bouygues UK to replace the structural cladding on the Elms Farm Primary School, in Sheldon.

Craig Tatton, Bouygues UK's chief operating officer, said: "Birmingham is currently undergoing significant regeneration and we are pleased to continue to be part of the major improvements going on across the city by delivering the public realm redevelopment at Centenary Square.

"We are also thrilled to be undertaking our first project with the University of Birmingham and continuing our work in the education sector through the refurbishments of its facilities in Edgbaston as well as a separate project with the Elms Farm Primary School.

"A combination of our collaborative approach to working with clients and partners and our team's extensive technical expertise has helped us to win these exciting projects and we look forward to bringing them to completion."

The contracts were won through the Constructing West Midlands framework.

