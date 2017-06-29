How we use Cookies
Boutique bowling alley to open at The Cube

  • Updated
  • By

New plans revealed to create leisure attraction in vacant space at landmark canalside building in one of the biggest projects in The Cube's seven-year history

Bardolino restaurant in the Cube
Landmark Birmingham building The Cube is set to undergoing arguably its big change since launching in 2010 by opening a boutique bowling alley.

The canalside building's owners have revealed new plans to renovate two vacant units on the sixth floor, one of which is the former home of bar Geisha, to create the new alley.

An operator of the bowling alley is not named in the newly submitted plans and the project is expected to create ten full-time jobs and up to 20 part-time roles.

Start searching for your new career today

City developer EDG Property is behind the project which would bring new uses to empty space in the 25-storey complex which counts Hotel Indigo, Marco Pierre White's Steakhouse Bar and Grill and restaurants Bardolino and Rodizio Rico among its tenants.

Japanese cocktail bar Geisha opened less than two years ago opposite The Cube's Club and Spa fitness complex but closed in April "due to unforeseen circumstances", according to a tweet from the company.

The other sixth floor unit which will house the bowling alley has never been occupied.

The venue will be available for private hire and is expected to have a licence enabling it to stay open until 2am from Thursday to Sunday if required.

Property consultancy CBRE is working with EDG Property on the plans.

It said in a report accompanying the application: "The proposals will deliver a number of positive benefits including allowing the proactive improvement and reuse of vacant space within a landmark building.

"The proposal will increase the range of consumer choice and positively contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of the area.

"It represents a significant investment into the area and the opening of a boutique bowling alley by an established and well regarded operator."

