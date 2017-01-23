How we use Cookies
Black Country entrepreneurs launch new office design business

Pair combine more than half a century of experience to launch new design and fit-out company

Lee Gill, co-founder of Flow Office Furniture & Interiors
Lee Gill, co-founder of Flow Office Furniture & Interiors

Two entrepreneurs have launched a new company which aims to analyse, design and fit-out efficient workspaces across the UK.

Spencer Turner and Lee Gill have over 50 years of experience in the industry and have combined their knowledge to create their own company in Walsall, called Flow Office Furniture &amp; Interiors.

The pair met eight years ago when they joined Birmingham’s BNI networking group and have worked together on numerous projects since.

Mr Gill has 23 years of experience in shop fitting while Mr Turner has worked in office interiors and furniture making for more than three decades.

Mr Gill said: “It has always been a dream of mine to one day own my own office design company and I cannot believe that the dream is now a reality.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support and knowledge of my business partner Spencer Turner, who has successfully built up his own commercial and residential company over the last 30 years.”

The company said innovative office designs had been a big trend over the last few years as employers were starting to understand how the well-being and productivity of employees was affected by the layout and facilities in their office.

Mr Gill added: “Major companies such as Google have known for a long time that a ‘fun’ office results in greater creativity and productivity so it was only a matter of time before everyone else caught on.”



