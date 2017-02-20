Bistrot Pierre to create 100 jobs with new restaurant launches

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre is creating around 100 new jobs by opening two more venues in the West Midlands.

The group, which came to Birmingham last year and launches in Sutton Coldfield next month, is investing £2 million to open the new sites in Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

The new Kidderminster bistrot is set to open early summer as part of the town centre's new Riverside Walk development while the Lichfield outlet will be in the new Friarsgate shopping precinct and is due to launch in 2019.

Bistrot Pierre opened its first Birmingham restaurant last summer by converting the old head office of the Worcester and Birmingham Canal Company, in Gas Street, to create the new canalside restaurant.

Its newest venue is due to open in Mere Green on March 24 at the new Mulberry Walk retail complex.

Co-owner Rob Beacham said: "We chose the new West Midlands sites due to the potential they offer in terms of location, footfall and being part of significant retail and leisure initiatives within each town.

"Bistrot Pierre is delighted to be investing in the already thriving food and drink scene in the region that will not only regenerate these areas but also encourage more people to shop and eat there - thereby improving the local economy and infrastructure.

"The success of the Birmingham restaurant is a good indicator of how viable the West Midlands is as an area to invest in and we are looking forward to welcoming our new employees and customers when our doors open."

The privately owned group opened its first restaurant in Nottingham 23 years ago and currently has 17 bistrots across the UK including in Stratford and Leamington Spa.