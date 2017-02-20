How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Bistrot Pierre to create 100 jobs with new restaurant launches

French chain which opened in Birmingham last summer is planning further expansion in the West Midlands with two new venues

Simpsons Restaurant in Birmingham
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

French restaurant chain Bistrot Pierre is creating around 100 new jobs by opening two more venues in the West Midlands.

The group, which came to Birmingham last year and launches in Sutton Coldfield next month, is investing £2 million to open the new sites in Staffordshire and Worcestershire.

The new Kidderminster bistrot is set to open early summer as part of the town centre's new Riverside Walk development while the Lichfield outlet will be in the new Friarsgate shopping precinct and is due to launch in 2019.

Start your new career here today

Bistrot Pierre opened its first Birmingham restaurant last summer by converting the old head office of the Worcester and Birmingham Canal Company, in Gas Street, to create the new canalside restaurant.

Its newest venue is due to open in Mere Green on March 24 at the new Mulberry Walk retail complex.

Co-owner Rob Beacham said: "We chose the new West Midlands sites due to the potential they offer in terms of location, footfall and being part of significant retail and leisure initiatives within each town.

"Bistrot Pierre is delighted to be investing in the already thriving food and drink scene in the region that will not only regenerate these areas but also encourage more people to shop and eat there - thereby improving the local economy and infrastructure.

"The success of the Birmingham restaurant is a good indicator of how viable the West Midlands is as an area to invest in and we are looking forward to welcoming our new employees and customers when our doors open."

The privately owned group opened its first restaurant in Nottingham 23 years ago and currently has 17 bistrots across the UK including in Stratford and Leamington Spa.

New restaurants in Waterloo Street

Adams relocates Cosy Club Viva Brazil Pieminister is coming
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Bierkeller ready to open in former Brannigans nightclub

A new 'bierkeller' bar will open in Broad Street on December 9

Bar group Burning Night confirms new sports bar and traditional Bavarian bierkeller will open next week in Birmingham's Broad Street

Related Tags

In The News
Invest in Birmingham
Restaurants
Places
Sutton Coldfield
Staffordshire
Worcestershire
Lichfield

Most Read in Business

Bistrot Pierre's Birmingham restaurant will be joined by more venues in the region
  1. Worcestershire
    Bistrot Pierre to create 100 jobs with new restaurant launches
  2. Curzon Street Station
    Revealed: 25-year Masterplan for Curzon Street and Birmingham city centre
  3. Manufacturing
    Tata Steel invests £4m in Black Country factory
  4. Birmingham city centre
    Birmingham's backing for Axis Square redevelopment
  5. Business News
    Gaucho announces opening date for city centre restaurant - and here's what to expect

Most Recent

Bistrot Pierre's Birmingham restaurant will be joined by more venues in the region

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Fresh images show Birmingham's new two-way cycle lane
  2. Worcestershire
    Bistrot Pierre to create 100 jobs with new restaurant launches
  3. Curzon Street Station
    Revealed: 25-year Masterplan for Curzon Street and Birmingham city centre
  4. Birmingham city centre
    Birmingham's backing for Axis Square redevelopment
  5. Manufacturing
    Tata Steel invests £4m in Black Country factory
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor